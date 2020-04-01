Coronavirus lockdown day 8: The number of coronaviruses cases in India has now reached 1,637 with 1,466 active cases and 133 cured. Further, Centre also warns states of Tablighi Jamaat members.

Coronavirus lockdown day 8: India is on its day 8 of the 21 days of lockdown with the number of coronavirus cases increasing day by day. Talking about the current scenario, the total cases have reached 1,637 which includes 1,466 active cases with 133 people cured and 38 deaths. Health Minister Satyender Jain revealed that in Delhi total of 120 new cases have been reported. Further, a doctor, who works at a government hospital, has also been tested COVID-19 positive.

Not just this, the major concern has also been shifted to the Nizamuddin issue as the nationwide tracking of people who attended Markaz in Nizamuddin is now been conducted. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia revealed that a total of 617 people have shown COVID-19 symptoms and others have been sent under quarantine.

In the entire country, a total of 240 new cases has been reported in the last 24 hours. So far, Maharashtra has reported 302 cases with ten deaths which are followed by Kerala with 241 cases with two deaths. Further, Tamil Nadu has also recorded 57 new cases. Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have also recorded 101 cases and 10 new cases have been reported from Andaman and Nicobar Islands as well.

Increase of 240 #COVID19 cases in the last 12 hours. Total number of #COVID19 positive cases rise to 1637 in India (including 1466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/6fi9XAoJOg — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2020

Further, Government has also identified 10 hotspot zones in the entire country where the transmission of the virus is been detected from a long time that include Nizamuddin (Delhi), Noida, Meerut, Ahmedabad, Dilshad Garden, Mumbai, Pune, Kasargod, Pathanamthitta, and Bhilwara.

Apart from this, Home Ministry has also warned the state about Tablighi Jamaat members being the potential carriers of coronavirus. Home Ministry letter quoted that each and every foreigner of Tablighi team should be tested and screened properly and if he is found negative of the virus, he should be immediately deported by the first flight.

