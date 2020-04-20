Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has today reached 17,265 with 14,175 active cases, 2,546 people discharged from the hospitals. Further, the death toll is at 543 as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu are topping the charts with the highest number of cases. As per the state-wise tally, Maharashtra has reported 4203 cases till now with 223 deaths, followed by the national capital with 2003 and 45 deaths and finally Tamil Nadu with 1477 cases with 15 deaths and Rajasthan with 1478 cases and 14 deaths.

Further, states across India will partially relax the lockdown curbs for the reopening of the economy. Selective relaxation allowed by the Centre in the second phase of lockdown, till May 3, is supposed to focus on the daily-wage workers and the rural sectors who are not under hot-spot districts. Moreover, as per the announcement by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, in Delhi there will be no relaxation of lockdown from April 20 and the decision will be reviewed in a week.

Further, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday also announced the extension of lockdown till May 7. The CM also revealed that due to Delhi’s Markaz returnees various new cases have been detected so the government has decided to continue with the lockdown. He added that strict lockdown measures will be implemented in red zones or containment zones.

1553 new cases and 36 deaths reported in last 24 hours. India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 17265 (including 14175 active cases, 2546 cured/discharged/migrated and 543 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/zbcB5Fy5iR — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2020

After reviewing ground situation, Punjab Govt has decided to have no relaxation in curfew till 3rd May. Only relaxation that exists is for wheat procurement for which we will go by already laid down rules. Have directed DCs to continue ensuring strict implementation of curfew. pic.twitter.com/DUxk8tDYfR — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 19, 2020

After assessing the prevailing situation in Delhi, we have decided not to permit any relaxation of the lockdown, as of now. https://t.co/mPIOpuF2KR — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 19, 2020

Further, the Punjab government also said that after reviewing the ground situation, they have decided that there will be no relaxation in the lockdown till May 3. In his tweet, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also revealed that he has directed deputy commissioners who will keep a check on the enforcement of curfew in all the districts and will also make sure proper supply of all the essential commodities in all areas.

