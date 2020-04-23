Coronavirus update: The total number of cases in India reach 21,393 with 16,454 active cases and death toll at 681. President Ram Nath Kovind approves ordinance to punish attacks on health workers.

Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now reached 21,393 with the death toll at 681. In the last 24 hours, total of 1,409 fresh cases are reported with 41 deaths as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 4,257 people who were infected from COVID-19 have recovered with 16,454 active cases in India. State-wise tally reveals Maharastra remains the worst-hit state with a total of 5652 cases with 269 deaths followed by Gujarat at 2407 cases and 103 deaths, Delhi reports 2248 cases with 48 deaths.

Other states that have the most number of cases include Rajasthan with 1890, Tamil Nadu with 1629 cases, Madhya Pradesh with 1592, and Uttar Pradesh at 1449 cases. Recently President Ram Nath Kovind has also approved ordinance, which was introduced by the Modi government, providing strict punishments to those who attack healthcare workers who are battling against coronavirus.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will connect with all chief ministers on Monday via video conferencing. In the last interaction, all the chief ministers suggested extension of lockdown, held on April 11.

India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rise to 21393 (including 16454 active cases, 4257 cured/discharged/migrated and 681 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/P9XZTVVU8R — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved to promulgate The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which provides stricter punishments for attacks against health workers. pic.twitter.com/6lyzFVv38P — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

Across the world, the total number of cases has crossed 26 lakh while the toll is above 1.8 lakh as per the latest figures. The US remains the worst-hit country with the highest number of coronavirus cases at over 8.4 lakh with the death toll at 46,500. Spain has till now recorded 2,08 lakh cases with Italy at 1.87 lakh, France at 1.57 lakh, Germany has recorded 1.5 lakh and the UK with 1.34 lakh cases. Recently, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has also warned all the countries that the virus will stay on the planet for long.

