Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now reached 19,984 with 15,474 active cases as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 1,383 fresh cases have been reported with 50 casualties taking the toll at 640 in the last 24 hours. 3869 people have recovered from the virus as per the data by the Health Ministry. In the State-wise status, Maharashtra tops the charts with 5,218 cases and 251 deaths followed by Gujarat with 2,178 cases and 90 deaths, Delhi with 2,156 cases and 47 deaths. Tamil Nadu reports 1,596 cases with 18 deaths and Rajasthan with 1659 cases.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also suggested to stop the use of the rapid antibody test kits until it is properly examined as there are complaints of getting ineffective results as per the reports. In the global scenario, a total number of cases have crossed 25 lakhs with the death toll above 1.77 lakh. US remains the worst-hit country with the world’s largest number of COVID-19 cases at over 8.2 lakh.

Further, the Delhi-Noida border has been sealed as a preventive measure against COVID-19 after the orders by the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar. The traffic movement between Ghaziabad and Delhi has also been prohibited exempting the people having passes and rendering essential commodities.

Fear spread among all the workers at Azadpur Mandi after a vegetable dealer lost his life after getting infected from coronavirus. Reports reveal that the dealer was tested positive on sunday and was admitted in a private hospital on Friday. Though, all the dealers and the sellers are making sure to follow all the steps to avoid the transmission and maintain social distancing, still, the total footfall at the market is at least 50,000 that includes the traders, labourers and the staff. Reports also suggest that the mandi traders and dealers are not happy with the measures taken by the government to maintain social distancing.

