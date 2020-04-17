Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases has now reached 13,387 with the death toll at 437. As per the data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family, there are total of 11,201 active cases with 1,748 people discharged from the hospital. If the surveys are to be believed, it took a total of 70 days to report the first 5,000 cases in India but only nine more days for the next 8,000 cases which clearly shows that the transmission of the virus is increasing at a faster pace.

The first case was reported from Kerala on January 30 and since then the virus is expanding its footprints in the entire country. Talking about the state-wise data, total of five states have reported more than 1000 cases as per the data shared by the Ministry of Health. Maharashtra tops the charts by reporting a maximum number of COVID-19 cases which is 3,205 with 194 deaths, followed by National Capital of the country Delhi at 1,640 cases and 38 deaths, Tamil Nadu at 1,267 cases with 15 deaths, Rajasthan at 1,131 cases and 3 deaths and Madhya Pradesh at 1,120 cases with 53 deaths. Further, other states report less than 1000 cases like Gujarat with 930 cases, Uttar Pradesh at 805 cases and Telengana at 700 cases. Reports reveal that Madhya Pradesh has also reported a surge in cases as the state reports 20 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reveals that total 3.02 lakh samples have been checked so far from around 2.86 lakh people for coronavirus and in the coming week, the number of testing facilities is supposed to enhance as India has also received more than 5 lakh testing kits from China. Talking about the global scenario, total 21.57 lakh people are suffering from coronavirus and 1.44 lakh people have lost their lives. The US remains the worst affected country with 6.7 lakh cases and 33,000 deaths followed by Spain with 184,948 cases, Italy with 168,941 cases and France with 147,091 cases.

As per Internal government assessment suggestions, India might reach its maximum cases till May first week and post to that, the curve of coronavirus will decline as per reports. Further, all the states that declared an early lockdown like Bihar, Rajasthan and Punjab have well managed to control the number of cases as compared to other states. Moreover, after the extend of lockdown, it can be predicted that the number of cases might decline.

