COVID-19: The Delhi government has issued standard operating procedures for the screening of stranded people moving out of Delhi or into the national capital from other states amid COVID-19 lockdown. As per the directives issued by the Directorate General of Health Services, people found symptomatic will be directed to undergo 14 days of self\home quarantine and will be requested to download the Aarogya Setu app.

People with mild symptoms shall be sent to 14-days of self/home quarantine; they, too, will be requested to download the Aarogya Setu app while asymptomatic persons will be allowed to enter/exit Delhi and would be requested to download the app.

The order further mentions:

-The Chief District Medical Officers (CDMOs) shall appoint a nodal officer for the district, who shall be in constant touch with the District Nodal Officer to ensure every person entering or leaving Delhi is screened before being permitted to move further.

-The CDMOs will constitute dedicated teams comprising a doctor, a nurse, a nodal officer and a pharmacist for the screening of people. They shall be provided with all the necessary medical equipment.

-The number of teams will depend upon the number of people to be screened, location of embarkment/disembarkment, and be fixed in consultation with the concerned District Nodal Officer.

-For those found symptomatic, the standard protocol for sampling/testing and quarantine SOP will be followed by the CDMO concerned.

The capital has a total of 5,104 COVID-19 cases is the third most-affected by the infection after Maharashtra which has a total of 15,525 cases and Gujarat which has 6,245 cases.

