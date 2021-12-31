State governments have implemented a variety of steps in response to the fast-spreading strain, ranging from nighttime restrictions on New Year's Eve today to restrict the movements of persons who have not been vaccinated.

With only a day till the New Year 2022, numerous states have issued warnings against parties and celebrations as the Omicron coronavirus spreads across the country. State governments have implemented a variety of steps in response to the fast-spreading strain, ranging from nighttime restrictions on New Year’s Eve today to restrict the movements of persons who have not been vaccinated.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai, strict limitations have been enforced. Take a look at the laws and regulations for Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Karnataka’s celebrations below:

New Delhi

The Delhi government has put its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on ‘yellow alert.’ According to the rules, businesses selling non-essential products will be open on an odd-even basis. The authorities have also enforced a night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Restaurants have been given permission to operate at 50% capacity. All cultural activities, meetings, religious and political assemblies have also been prohibited.

Mumbai

Section 144 had been in effect in the city from December 30 to January 7. New Year’s Eve parties and other celebrations in closed or open locations are strictly prohibited. Hotels, restaurants, taverns, bars, clubs, and resorts are all included. Terrace parties, as well as gatherings in locations like Marine Drive, Juhu Beach, and the Gateway of India, have been prohibited.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, a night curfew has been enforced between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., and public meetings are limited to 200 people. Furthermore, the state administration plans to limit the mobility of unvaccinated persons in public locations by allowing only those who have been vaccinated to enter.

Karnataka

Karnataka is one of the first states to place limits on New Year’s festivities, prohibiting any public celebrations. While the government has permitted festivities inside restaurants, special gatherings are absolutely forbidden, and participation is limited to 50%, with complete immunization required.

Kolkata

Many of the city’s well-known clubs and bars have planned a low-key New Year’s Eve party. On New Year’s Eve, restaurants and clubs will only allow a restricted number of people in. According to the Times of India, police will be stationed in numerous locations of South Kolkata to ensure that there is no congestion.