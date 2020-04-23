COVID-19: Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar government has announced a health insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh for each journalist who has been risking his life and collecting and spreading the right information.

“The state government has decided to provide insurance of Rs 10 lakh each to all journalists who are reporting during coronavirus pandemic,” Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in a statement.

The decision comes days after several journalists tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai and Chennai.

Earlier on April 21, the West Bengal government had extended the insurance scheme to accredited journalists in view of COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

To fight coronavirus, the state government has been taking every possible step. To boost the efforts, CM had also urged people to donate in the Chief Minister’s relief fund.

“I appeal to people to donate money as per their economic condition,” said Khattar in a press briefing.

He further said, “As the harvesting season has approached, I also appeal to the farmers to donate about 1-5 kg from 1 quintal of the grains they produce. This will ensure that nobody goes hungry during the lockdown.”

Speaking about Prime Minister’s address to the nation tomorrow, he said, “Tomorrow PM Modi will definitely announce the second phase of the lockdown period. I request people to follow the norms of the lockdown and social distancing.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also said that the state has been divided into three zones — Red zone, Orange Zone and Green Zone – based on the number of coronavirus cases reported in a certain district.

However, the economic activity will be started in these areas in a phased manner while maintaining the social distance, he added.

