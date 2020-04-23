The total number of coronavirus cases in India has grown to 21,393, while death toll raised to 681.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday, April 23, said the increased number of fresh COVID-19 aka coronavirus cases in India are linear, not exponential. The statement from the government was made today evening after MoHFW reported 1,409 new cases and 41 deaths in last 24 hours.

With today’s addition, the total number of coronavirus cases has grown to 21,393, while death toll raised to 681.

Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General, Balram Bharghava, told media that currently, the situation is almost same as it was a month ago. Country’s health situation hasn’t dipped much and only 4 to 4.5% of people are getting infected.

A data collected by the ICMR before March 22 (before the lockdown period) said off 16,109, only 341 people were found to be COVID-19 positive. The equation of infection rate was said to be 2.11 %, which is around half the figure being quoted by the government.

In its daily press conference, the Health Ministry spokesperson said that the recovery rates has grown to 19.89% as 4,257 have been cured so far by doctors and nurses hard work.

He added that comoared to last week’s recovery rate (9.99%), this week the number of people cured has shoot up which is a positive and moral boosting sign.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App