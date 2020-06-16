The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has reached 3,43,091, including 1,53,178 active cases, 1,80,013 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 9900 deaths.

India’s COVID-19 count crossed 3.4 lakh on Tuesday with an increase of 10,667 new cases in the last 24 hours while the death toll has risen to 9,900 with 380 persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours. The increase in cases is marginally lower than the spike of cases witnessed a day earlier. The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,178 active cases while 1,80,013 patients are cured/discharged/migrated.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of reported cases in the country are 343091.

With 110744 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country. The state has 50567 active Covid-19 cases, while 56049 have been cured or discharged and 4128 persons have died.

10,667 new #COVID19 cases and 380 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country now stands at 343091 including 1,53,178 active cases, 1,80,013 cured/discharged/migrated and 9,900 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/O15XwZZe7T — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

Tamil Nadu has 46,504 cases including 20,681 active cases and 25,344 have been cured or discharged. 479 have died in the state. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced ‘maximized restricted lockdown’ from June 19-30 in areas of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts which come under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits.

Delhi has 42,829 COVID-19 cases, out of which 25,002 are active, 16,427 have been cured or discharged and 1400 have passed away. According to the Health Ministry, Gujarat has 24,055 coronavirus cases, Uttar Pradesh 13,615, West Bengal 11,494, Rajasthan 12, 981 and Madhya Pradesh 10,935.

Kerala has 1348 active cases while 1,175 patients have recovered from the virus in the state. The Kerala government on Monday eased travel and quarantine restrictions for those visiting the state for a period up to seven days after obtaining entry passes. Those visiting the state for priority needs such as education, business, healthcare, property management can avail e-pass from the government portal with a validity of seven days. The order said these travellers need not undergo the mandatory 14-days of home quarantine.

In Uttarakhand, the count of people infected with virus are 632. In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 3,267 including 753 active cases, 2443 recovered and 71 deaths.

In Manipur, 32 more COVID-19 cases were reported taking the total number of cases in the state to 490.

Goa reported 28 new COVID-19 cases today taking the total number of cases to 592 including 85 recoveries.

The West Bengal Health Department said that 407 more COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in the state today. The total number of cases in West Bengal now stands at 11,494.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday chaired a meeting of all political parties in Delhi on the COVID-19 situation.

He also visited Lok Nayak Jaiprakash (LNJP) Hospital and interacted with the management.

The number of labs for COVID-19 testing in the country has increased to 901 including 653 government and 248 private labs. The recovery rate has risen to 51.08 per cent.

