Health Ministry said the total number of coronavirus cases has shoot up to 1,38,845 , while 77,103 are active cases and 57,721 have been cured.

India saw its highest spike of 6,977 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the total number of cases went over 1.38 lakh on Monday with Maharashtra accounting for over 50,000 cases.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 now stands at 4,021 in the country with 154 persons dying in the last 24 hours.

India is now among the top 10 countries in the world regarding the total number of COVID-19 cases. The cases have been rising by new levels over the past four days.

Health Ministry said that of the total number of 1,38,845 cases, 77,103 are active cases and 57,721 have been cured/discharged/migrated, taking the recovery rate to 41.57 per cent.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with 50,231 COVID-19 cases. A total of 14600 patients have been cured and discharged while 1,635 patients have died so far in the state.

Tamil Nadu, the second worst-affected state, has a total of 17,082 cases. The state reported 805 new COVID-19 cases of which 549 cases are from Chennai. Seven deaths were reported on Monday while 407 patients were discharged in the state during the day.

Gujarat reported 394 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 14,063. Of the total cases, 6,412 have been cured and discharged and 858 people have died.

Delhi recorded 635 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 14,053.

Delhi government health bulletin said that a total of 231 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cured patients to 6,771 in the city.

The death toll due to the virus in the national capital is 276 while it has 7,006 active cases.

Rajasthan reported 145 new COVID-19 positive cases today and the total number of cases in the state now stands at 7,173. The death toll stands at 163. There are 3,150 active cases in the state.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 273 new positive cases in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the state is 2,606. Of the total cases, 3,581 people have been discharged while 165 people have died in the state.

Uttarakhand reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, which has taken the state’s total count of coronavirus patients to 332. There are 267 active cases while results are awaited in 3,522 tests. As many as 58 people have recovered from the infection while four people have succumbed to the infection.

Punjab recorded 21 new COVID-19 positive cases today taking the total number of cases to 2,081. There 128 active cases in the state.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 6,665 COVID-19 cases of which 3,408 patients have been cured and recovered, while 290 have died.

Karnataka has reported 93 new cases and two deaths, taking the total number of cases to 2,182 and deaths to 44. The number of active cases stands at 1,431.

Kerala’s number of COVID-9 cases has risen to 359 with 49 more people testing positive today.

The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Jharkhand rises to 378, of which 148 patients have recovered. There are 226 active cases in the state now.

Assam has reported 48 new COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number of cases to 514 including 445 active cases.

Two more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Manipur today taking the total number of positive cases to 34, of which 30 are active cases.

The total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir is 1,668. There are 1,374 cases in the Kashmir division and 294 in the Jammu division. The number of active cases is 836.

The UT saw 47 new cases on Monday. Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power and Information, said the recovery rate in the UT is “48-50 per cent”.

