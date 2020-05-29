Covid-19 India update: The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 165799 with the toll at 4706. India has reported total 7,466 fresh cases with 175 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Covid-19 India update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 165799 with the toll at 4706. India has reported a total of 89,987 active cases with more than 71,000 people recovered and discharged from the hospitals. Moreover, India has also reported the highest spike of 7,466 fresh cases in the last 24 hours with 175 deaths as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the state-wise data, Maharashtra has reported more than 2500 cases including 1,467 reported by Mumbai on Thursday taking the total tally to 59,546 with 1982 deaths. Tamil Nadu has reported 827 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 19,372 with the death toll at 145. Further, the national capital has reported more than 1000 cases for the very first time since the outbreak with 13 deaths on Thursday. The fourth phase of lockdown is scheduled to end on May 31 and there are reports that the Centre might extend the lockdown till June.

Not just this, India is now ranked at the ninth position in the list of worst-affected countries from coronavirus. According to the list, the United States tops the charts with 17 lakh cases, Brazil comes at number two position with 4 lakh COVID-19 cases and Russia at third position with 3.7 lakh cases. India is followed by Turkey which has till now reported a total of 1.6 lakh cases and Iran with a total of 1.3 lakh cases.

Highest spike of 7,466 new #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours in the country; 175 deaths reported. Total number of cases in the country now at 165799 including 89987 active cases, 71105 cured/discharged/migrated and 4706 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/YbEb1HbDsl — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

Reports suggest that India has reported double the number of coronavirus cases in China. Moreover, India has also surpassed China with 4,711 deaths on Thursday. Further, Haryana Government has also issued orders to seal all borders with Delhi except for the essential services, state Home Minister Anil Vij said. He added that the main reason behind the increasing number of cases is the entry of people from Delhi into areas of Haryana which share the borders.

