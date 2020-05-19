COVID-19 update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 10,1139 with the toll at 3,163. Total 4,970 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours with 134 deaths.

COVID-19 update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 10,1139 with the toll at 3,163. A total of 58,802 active cases are reported in India with 39,173 people cured and discharged from the hospital as per the latest reports by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 4,970 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours from all the states. Maharashtra, which is the most affected state, has reported 2,033 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally at 35,058 with 1249 deaths. Further. Mumbai has reported 1,185 new cases with 23 more deaths, taking the total cases to 21,152.

After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu records the second-highest COVID-19 cases with 11760 cases and Gujarat has also recorded almost the same number of cases with the higher death toll. Further, India is the 11th newest member of the club of countries by recording more than 1 lakh coronavirus cases.

Total COVID-19 cases in the world has reached 4.8 million with more than 3,18,000 people who have lost their lives after suffering from the virus. The United States has reported total of 1.5 million positive cases with toll at 90,000. Further, Brazil became the world’s fastest-growing infection hotspot.

The country has entered the fourth phase of lockdown which comes with a series of relaxations in non-containment zones. From residential, standalone shops, restaurant’s home delivery to sports complexes are allowed to open in green zone areas. Safety measures like wearing masks, using sanitizers, maintaining social distancing continue to be followed in all areas irrespective of zones.

