COVID-19 update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 1,38,845 with the toll at 4021. India has reported a total of 77,103 active cases with 57,729 people cured and discharged from the hospital. A total of 6,977 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours with 154 deaths as per the latest reports by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Moreover, India is the 10th country among all the worst-hit countries by the pandemic.

Maharashtra has again reported 3,041 new coronavirus cases, which is the highest single-day rise taking the total tally to 50,231. Followed by Tamil Nadu which has reported 6000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours with the total cases at 16,277 and Gujarat has reported the most number of deaths after Maharashtra 858 with the total cases at 14056.

The total number of coronavirus cases globally has reached 5.4 million-mark with the toll at 345,000 as per the reports. The United States has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases 1,643,098 and deaths at 97,711. After the US, Brazil has reported the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases at 363,211 followed by Russia with 344,482 coronavirus cases, the UK with 260,916 cases, Spain with 235,772 cases and Italy with 229,858 cases.

Moreover, the government has also resumed airline operations from today. Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted on Sunday that it took a lot of negotiations from all the states to resume the domestic flights across the country after two months. He added that apart from West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, the domestic service will be available in all the states. Moreover, the government has also listed a series of dos and don’ts for all the passengers and the airport authorities.

