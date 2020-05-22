COVID-19 India update: The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 1,18,447 with the toll at 3583. A total of 6088 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours with 148 deaths as per the recent reports.

COVID-19 India update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 1,18,447 with the toll at 3583. A total of 6088 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours with 148 deaths as per the latest reports by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India has reported a total of 66,330 active cases with more than 48,000 people cured and discharged from the hospital. Maharashtra continues to register more than 2000 new COVID-19 cases and has also become the first state to record more than 40,000 cases with the toll at 1454.

Further, Tamil Nadu and Delhi have reported 771 and 571 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total tally of Tamil Nadu is at 13,967 and is the second most affected state after Maharashtra. Union Minister Harsh Vardhan quoted that India has managed to put out a better fight against coronavirus as compared to other developed and developing countries. Out of 1 lakh cases, 40,000 are already sent home and the remaining 60,000 are getting treatment.

India has entered the fourth lockdown and recently Centre has also given permission for flight operations which will resume from May 25. Further, Indian Railways has also revealed that 200 non-AC passenger trains will resume from June 1. The new trains will be running in addition to the AC train and Shramik special trains.

Also Read: Cyclone Amphan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit West Bengal, Odisha today to review situation

Spike of 6088 #COVID19 cases and 148 deaths in last 24 hours. https://t.co/r9eSU77JqF — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

The total number of global COVID-19 infections has crossed 5.1 million while the death toll is at 332,900 as per the recent reports. Till now, the United States has recorded the highest cases and deaths at 1,557,140 and 94,709. Russia is at number two with 317,554 infections, Brazil with 317,554, United Kindom has registered 252,246 cases, and Spain with 233,037 cases.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App