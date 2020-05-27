COVID-19 update: The total coronavirus cases in India has reached 1.5 lakh mark with toll at 4337. India has reported a total of 6,387 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 151767 with the toll at 4337. India has reported total of 83,004 active cases with more than 64,000 people recovered and discharged from the hospitals. Total of 6387 new cases of COVID-19 registered with 170 deaths in the last 24 hours as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest cases in India by registering more than 2000 new infections with 60 deaths on Tuesday with the total tally at 54,758 with 1792 deaths. Further, Mumbai has alone recorded 30,000 COVID-19 cases. Delhi reported a total of 412 new coronavirus cases with 300 deaths, taking the total tally to 14,465. Further Tamil Nadu with 800 new coronavirus cases taking the total count of the state to 17728 with 127 deaths.

ICMR director general Balram Bhargava said that anti-malaria medicine can be continued to be given to COVID-19 patients as a preventive treatment. He added that based on observational studies and case-studies they have found that the treatment is working and there are no major side-effects except vomiting, nausea, and palpitation in the patients. Health Ministry Joint Secretary, Lav Agarwal said that India’s recovery rate was 7.10 percent on March 25 when the lockdown started and now it has reached 41.61 in the fourth lockdown. He added that the fatality rate is the lowest at 2.87 percent as compared to other countries.

Spike of 6387 new COVID19 cases & 170 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,51,767 including 83004 active cases, 64425 cured/discharged and 4337 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/wWyo78g4pC — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

According to the data shared by the World Health Organisation, nearly 100,000 cases have been registered worldwide with 1,486 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 5,404,512 with the toll at 343,514. America has reported 2,454,452 cases with 143,739 deaths which is the highest in the world.

