COVID-19 update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 1,31,868 with the toll at 3867 deaths. India has reported a total of 73,560 active cases with more than 54,000 people cured after suffering from the virus and are discharged by the hospitals as per the latest reports by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Moreover, India has again recorded another highest spike by registering 6767 fresh coronavirus cases with 147 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to hit the list with a total of 47,190 cases with 1577 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 15512 COVID-19 cases with 103 deaths and Gujarat with third highest number 13664 with 829 deaths. Moreover, Maharashtra has also opposed the Centre’s decision of resumption of flight operations from May 25. In a tweet, The Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh said that with the flights it will also be mandatory to arrange for transport for the passengers which will be difficult in red zones. Apart from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have also raised similar concerns.

Further, India is now the 11th most-affected country from COVID-19. Moreover, with the increase in the number of coronavirus cases, India is fast approaching the total tally of Iran, which is at number 10 with 1.33 lakh cases. Currently, the nation is under third extended lockdown till May 31 which focusses on both economy boost and curb in the spread of COVID-19.

Highest ever spike of 6767 #COVID19 cases & 147 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,31,868, including 73,560 active cases, 54,440 cured/discharged and 3867 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/0r5cnBfxnC — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

The global count has now reached 5.3 million with the death toll at 342,000 as per the recent reports. The United Nations still remains the top country to record the highest coronavirus cases 1,622,605 and deaths at 97,087. In the last 24 hours, the United States has recorded 1,127 deaths.

