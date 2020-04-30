Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar told the media that usage of masks, gloves, proper sanitisation and practicing social distancing norms would be must be for every industry and worker.

COVID-19: Karnataka’s BS Yeddiyurappa government on Thursday, April 30, announced some relaxations in lockdown for Industries from May 4. While the IT firms have been directed to continue working from home to minimize the chances of coronavirus spread. The decisions have been made after a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. Reports said it has been decided that

industries in all areas except for containment zones will be allowed to resume operations with proper safety measures.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said it wouldn’t be a surprise if the impact of COVID-19 continues to affect all of us for another three months. “By and large, Karnataka has been able to control its spread,” Chief Minister added.

Karnataka Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar told the media that usage of masks, gloves, proper sanitisation and practicing social distancing norms would be must be for every industry and worker.

From may 4 onwards, the industries may function with 50 % workforce, minister added.

So far, 532 positive coronavirus cases have been detected in Karnataka, off which, 20 people lost their lives. While, the number of coronavirus cases nationwide has crossed the 30,000 mark, claiming 1000 lives.

When asked about the public transport facility, Minister Shetter said, authorities are yet to decide on the movement of public transport. There is no service of buses or railways, so transport is the responsibility of the industrialist.

He further said that the decision on the sale of liquor has been put off to May 3. The Excise and Finance department will take a decision soon after talking to the CM.

