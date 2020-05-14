Coronavirus update: The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has reached 78,003 with the toll at 2,549. A total of 3,722 new cases with 134 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

Health Ministry reveals more than 70 percent of deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

As per the data shared by the ministry, Maharashtra reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases 25922 with 975 deaths. Followed by Gujarat with 9,267 cases and 566 deaths, Tamil Nadu with 9,227 cases and Delhi with 7,998 cases. Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced details of the special economic plan declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The measure includes Rs 3 lakh crore collateral-free loan for business including MSMEs.

Though PM Narendra Modi announced about lockdown 4.0, the rules, regulations, and the relaxations of the lockdown is expected before May 18. Further, each day, 1 lakh testes are claimed by the government. According to global tally, total coronavirus cases near 43.5 lakh mark while the death toll is at 2.97 lakh as per the latest reports.

Moreover, in a recent interview, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that coronavirus is not a natural virus and was created a laboratory. He added that now people need to understand that they have to live with corona. He added that it is an artificial virus and many countries are busy researching the vaccine for it.

