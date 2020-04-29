COVID-19 lockdown: The Home Ministry has allowed interstate travel for stranded migrant workers to get home and directed state governments to do the necessary arrangements.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday, April 29, gave a nod for the interstate movement of stranded migrant workers. Reports said the authoritiea will arrange special transport for the stranded migrant workers, students who have been living in shelter homes.

The Centre’s new directions have come a week ahead of the lockdown 2.0 deadline.

The orders from the Home Ministry has asked the state governments to appoint nodal bodies to set up protocols for the interstate movement.

“The moving person(s) would be screened and those found asymptomatic would be allowed to proceed,” the order read

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allows movement of migrant workers, tourists, students etc. stranded at various places. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/3JH2YPAuQU — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

