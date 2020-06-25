Hetero, the Hyderabad based drug maker has sent 20,000 vials of the experimental COVID-19 drug, Remdesivir to five worst-hit states. The Union Health ministry has further recommended the use of the drug.

The first batch of a newly-approved experimental drug for coronavirus, Remdesivir is all set to begin sale in India. Hetero the Hyderabad based-drug maker has sent 20,000 vials of the experimental COVID-19 drug.

The medicine will be sent to five worst-hit states including Maharashtra and Delhi. The first consignment of the drugs will also be received by Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Hyderabad who have been witnessing a constant upsurge of COVID-19 cases.

The 100 milligram of the drug will cost Rs 5,400, it has been recommended to consume only 200 mg for adults and pediatric patients on day 1, later followed by 100 mg for 5 days. It has further been advised that the drug should not be consumed by pregnant ladies and children belowb12 years.

COVID-19: States being delivered generic version of Remdesivir, 20 thousand vials ready costing Rs 5400 per injection, says Hetero Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/85l8xYuTmn pic.twitter.com/hncWrYt4TG — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 25, 2020

It has further been decided that the next batch of the drug will be shipped to Kolkata, Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, Vijayawada, Kochi, Trivandrum, and Goa.

However, the drug regulator has informed the patients consuming the drug, that their consent is required before the consuming Remdesivir and further the results of additional clinical trials, active-post marketing surveillance data have to be submitted to the government.

The drug will not be sold in the retail stores but can only be available through the route of government orders and hospitals.

