COVID-19: Home Ministry on Wednesday said that new guidelines to fight coronavirus which will give considerable relaxations to many districts will come in effect from May 4 after lockdown comes to an end.

COVID-19: After considering the easing of curbs in the orange and green zones of many districts, the Centre on Wednesday said that new guidelines which will come in effect from May 4, will provide relaxations to many areas. Home Ministry also said that relaxations will be evident in areas which have no COVID-19 cases and have been declared coronavirus free zones. The detailed document of the new measures will be announced in the coming days said the Home Ministry spokesperson.

The orange zones where there have been no fresh COVID-19 cases from the last 14 days will also be benefited from these measures. However, the red zones will be able to see some relaxations. Further, Dr. Harsh Vardhan has outlined a total of 129 districts which are red zones where a lot of economic activities are centered will adopt the strategy of detection, testing, and isolation on a vigorous rate.

The government feels that their strategy of opening limited shops and establishments worked quite well and will plan for more such easing plans. Home Ministry spokesperson also said that tremendous gains and improvements are seen in the situations due to lockdown. To ensure that the situation still remains under control, it is necessary to follow all the lockdown measures until May 3.

Also Read: COVID-19 lockdown: Centre allows interstate travel for stranded migrant workers to get home

New guidelines to fight #COVID19 will come into effect from 4th May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come.#Corona Update#StayHomeStaySafe @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 29, 2020

With the increasing number of cases, there is also a possibility that the lockdown might get extended in some parts of the country after May 3. Talking about the total number of cases in India, as per the last data shared by Union Health Ministry, the toll is at 1,008 with a total number of cases at 31,787 with 22,982 active cases and 7796 cured.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App