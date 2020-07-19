Transmission of COVID 19 may increase during the peak of monsoon and winter with a fall in the mercury, according to a study. The transmission rate of virus decline with the rise in temperature, researchers claimed.

Though the research report has not been peer-reviewed yet, it is accessible on the website of Preprints.

Assistant Professor of the School of Earth, Ocean and Climatic Sciences at IIT-Bhubaneswar, V Vinoj, has led the study. He warned that in India the spread of Coronavirus may environmentally be favored by the monsoon rainfall, decrease in temperatures, and cooling of the atmosphere along with progression towards winter.

The report took into account the pattern of the COVID outbreak and the number of such cases across all 28 states from April to June. It is titled “Covid-19 spread in India and its dependence on temperature and relative humidity.”

Vijay insisted that the study, which is in its pre-print stage, shows that the temperature and relative humidity have a significant impact on the disease growth rate and doubling time. It suggests that a one-degree-Celsius increase in temperature leads to a 0.99 percent decrease in cases and increases the doubling time by 1.13 days, implying a slowdown of the virus spread.

Researchers claimed that low temperature and high humidity appears to favor the spread of the disease.

Surface air temperature is closely related to Covid-19 and its spread, researchers claimed.

