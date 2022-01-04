On the first day of COVID-19 vaccination for children in the 15 to 18 years age group, more than 40 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 8.30 pm on Monday.

India reported 37,379 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate in the country to 3.24 per cent, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. With this, the country’s COVID-19 case tally has risen to 3,48,08,886. According to Health Ministry, the country has so far reported 1,892 cases of Omicron of which 766 have been recovered. Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (568), followed by Delhi (382) and Kerala (185).

Meanwhile, on the first day of COVID-19 vaccination for children in the 15 to 18 years age group, more than 40 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 8.30 pm on Monday, as per the CoWIN portal. India has administered a total of 146.70 crore vaccine doses so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The Ministry informed that India’s active caseload presently is at 1,71,830, accounts for 1 per cent of the country’s total cases and is currently at 0.49 per cent. The weekly positivity rate is at 2.05 per cent. The current recovery rate is at 98.13 per cent.