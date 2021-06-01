The Prime Minister chaired a review meeting regarding the Class XII Board exams of CBSE. In view of the uncertain conditions due to Covid and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year.

In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

Supreme Court hearing happened yesterday regarding cancellation of CBSE Class 12 Board exam 2021. However, the matter was adjourned to June 3 after the Attorney General appearing for the Centre informed the Court that the Government will decide on Class 12 board exams within two days. “Give us time till Thursday and the Government will come with a final decision,” the Attorney General said.

The plea filed by Supreme Court Advocate Mamta Sharma asked the Centre, CBSE and the CISCE to cancel the CBSE board exam 2021 and ICSE Class 12 exams due to the deadly coronavirus infection.

According to PTI sources, CBSE has postponed board exams 2021 between July 15 and August 26 and the results will be announced in September. Two options are proposed by CBSE – conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centres or conducting shorter duration exams at the respective schools of each student.

However, states differ in their approach towards conducting exams. Maharashtra suggests that the “non-examination route” for Class 12 students need to be actively examined and Delhi and Kerala governments aim at vaccinating students before exams. The UP Board postponed conducting of 12th exams to the second week of July.