There will be no compromise on safety and security of health workers who have been risking their lives to save others, said PM Narendra Modi in a tweet after passing amendment in the epidemic diseases act.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in view to the recent attacks on the teams of health workers who have been going door to door to check people and risking their own lives to safe others and take India out of this epidemic, said there will be compromise with doctors, nurses and health workers’ safety and security.

In a tweet, after the cabinet meeting in which an ordinance to take stringent actions- 6 months to 7 years jail and fine upto Rs 1 lakh- against people attacking health workers, PM Modi said the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline.

It will ensure safety of the medical professionals. There will be no compromise on their safety!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also held a situation review meeting on Monday with the Chief Ministers via video conferencing, said reports.

This will be PM Modi’s third meeting with the Chief Ministers since the lockdown has started. The video-conference has been scheduled for April 27, 10 am, reports.

In the last video conference, which continued for almost 4 hours, 13 chief ministers had requested Prime Minister to extend the nationwide lockdown as it has been the only successful measure to curb spread of corona virus.

Prime Minister had also taken feedback from the chief ministers and took cognizance of the situation and essentials required.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App