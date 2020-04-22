MP Police officer Yashwant Pal succumbed to covid-19. He was deployed at the Amber colony containment area when got infected, said reports.

A heart wrenching news came up from the devotional City of Madhya Pradesh, Ujjain. Here Neelganga Thana In-Charge Yashwant Pal succumbed to covid-19.

As per reports coming in 59 year old police officer was on his duty at Amber colony containment area when he tested positive for covid-19. He was admitted to Arvindo Hospital at indore 10 days back. Today in the morning at 5:10 a.m. he was certified dead by the hospital authorities.

According to Dr. Vinod Bhandari Chairman Arvindo Hospital the police officer when brought to the hospital was in a critical position. His both lungs had severe pneumonia and he had developed breathing problems. He was also given ventilator support as he had acute respiratory distress syndrome. But all the attempts to save him were in vain.

He was cremated today in Indore with full state honours.

This is the second death of MP police official as corona warriors who had been on the frontline to fight against covid-19 and lost their lives for the cause. The first death was recorded of a police official from Indore Juni police station Thana Incharge, Devendra chandravanshi who was also corona positive and had died fighting the disease 3 days back.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App