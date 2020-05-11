Health Ministry spokesperson Lab Agarwal today reported over 67,000 COVID-19 cases in India. He asked people not to panic, take precautionary measures and get timely treatment.

The Union Health Ministry on Monday appealed to the people not to panic but step out and get timely treatment if infected with coronavirus. So far, over 67,000 people have been hit by COVID-19.

During a media briefing here, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said, “We have to try together that whoever develops symptoms of COVID-19 should not hide, rather step out and get timely treatment.”

“If we do not do this, we will not only be ill but put our families’ health at risk,” added Agarwal.

He said that a total of 97 people have died in the last 24 hours in the country and 4,216 new cases were reported.

He said the number of corona patients in the country increased to 67,152. So far 2,206 patients have died and 44,029 continue to be treated.

He said that with 1,159 people cured in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries is at 20,917, which took the recovery rate to 31.15 per cent.

