Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday called the Covid-19 situation in the state a ‘medical emergency’ and instructed the Chief secretary to set up a war room. From availability of hospital beds, oxygen stocks to vaccines, the war room will act as a central unit that will track and monitor the Covid-19 situation in the state.

In his statement, the DMK Chief said that the current scenario of the pandemic has changed into a medical emergency. He appealed to all private hospitals to fully commit themselves to save lives and asked them to not only increase the number of beds allocated to Covid-19 patients but also provide concession in billing to maximum possible extent.

Additionally, he also instructed all private hospitals to make details of number of beds and oxygen availability public and upload the data on government website. He underlined that elective surgeries should be avoided and private hospitals should notify the number of available beds and oxygen availability on online portals. He emphasised that this is a difficult period but it isn’t something that we cannot overcome.

MK Stalin took oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister this morning. He administered the oath by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Post his swearing in ceremony, ML Stalin visited the memorial of former CM and his father M Karunanidhi in Chennai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the leader on his re-election as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.