In the last 24 hours, India has reported a spike of 2,17,353 new Covid-19 cases and 1,185 deaths. With this, the total tally of Covid-19 cases in India has now reached 1,42,91,917.

India is witnessing a record spike in Covid-19 cases. With a daily caseload of more than 2 lakh cases, the pressure on testing labs and hospital infrastructure has also increased. Amid a record spike in India’s Covid-19 cases, the time span between getting tested for Covid-19 and eventually the test reports has increased from 24 hours to 48 hours to even a week.

LNJP Hospital’s Medical Director on Friday said that the number of Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly. They are running at full capacity and have more than 300 ICU beds. The hospital has witnessed 158 patient admissions today and all of them had an oxygen saturation of less than 91.

To review the situation at hand, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called for a review meeting later today, which will be attended by Health minister Satyendar Jain and other senior officials. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray have also called for high level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the respective states.

While states like Maharashtra and Delhi, which are witnessing a high caseload, are working towards increasing hospital beds, individuals with mild symptoms are requested to quarantine themselves at home. As per the latest figures shared by Union Health Ministry, India reported a spike of 2,17,353 new Covid-19 cases and 1,185 deaths in last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 in India has now reached 1,42,91,917 while the number of active cases now stand at 15,69,743.

