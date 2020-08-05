The Union Health Ministry has reported the unabated rise of India's Covid-19 tally which has now crossed the 19 lakh mark. Maharshtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with almost 1,5 lakh active cases, but also a near 3 lakh cases recovered from the disease.

With the single-day spike of 52,509 cases India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 19 lakh mark on Wednesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the Union Health Ministry, this includes 5,86,244 active cases, 12,82,216 cured, discharged and migrated cases. With 857 new deaths being reported from the country on Tuesday, the toll due to the infection stands at 39,795.

However, the Ministry said that 51,706 patients were discharged yesterday taking the cure percentage to 67.19 per cent in India. The active cases stand at 30.72 per cent while death 2.09 per cent deaths have been reported out of the total confirmed cases in the country.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state as it has a total of 1,42,458 active cases and 16,142 deaths. However, 2,99,356 coronavirus patients have also recovered in the state so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The active COVID-19 count in Tamil Nadu stands at 55,152, apart from 2,08,784 cured and discharged patients and 4,349 deaths being reported due to the infection.

The number of active cases in Delhi is currently below the 10-thousand mark. The national capital has 9,897 active cases with over 1,25,226 patients recovering in the region and 4,033 deaths being reported so far.

