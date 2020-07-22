With a surge of 37,724 new cases on Tuesday, India's Covid-19 toll has reached 11.92 lakh cases, while Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with more than 3 lakh cases alone. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has also reported an improvement in recovery rate which now stands at 67.72% with more than 7 lakh infected people marking recovery.

The total number of cases includes 4,11,133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,732 deaths, the Health Ministry informed.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 3,27,031 cases and 12,276 deaths.

The second worst-hit state, Tamil Nadu has reported 1,80,643 COVID-19 cases so far while Delhi has reported 1,25,096 cases, according to the Ministry.

Other states that have witnessed a higher number of COVID-19 positive cases include, Andhra Pradesh with 58,668 cases, Karnataka with 71,069 while Telangana has reported 47,705 COVID-19 positive cases.

Meanwhile, as per the information provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to July 21 is 1,47,24, 546 including 3,43,243 samples tested yesterday.

According to the central government, in the last 24 hours, the country saw a progressive increase of 24,491 in the COVID-19 recovery patients. This has pushed the cumulative figure of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients to 7,24,577, as on July 21.

“The recovery rate has further improved to 62.72%. This has also ensured that India continues to have one of the lowest Case Fatality Rates, at 2.43%, which is consistently falling. The gap between the number of recovered cases and active cases has increased to 3,22,048 at present. Currently, there are 4,02,529 active cases and all are under medical supervision,” said the health ministry official.

In the last 24 hours, 3,33,395 samples were tested. Cumulatively, 1,43,81,303 samples have been tested in the country. This has been possible through an ever-expanding diagnostic lab network of 1,274 labs, including 892 labs in the government sector and 382 private labs. These include Real-Time RT PCR-based testing labs (651), TrueNat-based testing labs (516) and CBNAAT-based testing labs (107).

