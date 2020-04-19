One lakh COVID- 19 rapid testing kits reached Andhra Pradesh from South Korea. Even AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was tested declared negative for COVID-19 with the same kit. The new imported kits can declare the results of suspected patients within 10 minutes. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government is praised all over india for this step but it has paid a high cost for the kits, where as the adjacent state of Chattisgarh imported the same kits for half the amount of Andhra Pradesh paid. So the opposition parties suspect the scam in the imports of COVID-19 kits from South Korea.

Chattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo tweeted that they have imported 75 thousand kits from South Korea one kit per 337. The question is why Andhra government imports COVID-19 kits rapid testing kit for 730 rupees each. The price is almost double. It is said that government ordered for 2 lakh such kits, and one lakh were already handed over to Govt by South Korean Company.

The BJP state unit Chief Kanna Lakshminarayana expressed doubt that there is a scam in it and commissions changed hands in this episode. Statement of Lanka Dinakar, BJP Leader is like this: “After observing the personal financial benefits to their well wishers of YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy from the imports of Corona Testing Kits from South Korea, the question arises that is the Jagan Mohan Reddy led Andhra Pradesh Government searching financial opportunities in the Corona threat ? Nobody can deny the need of huge extent of Corona Testing Kits due to 11 Districts have been identified as Red Zone by the Union Government and it should be welcomed undoubtedly. But there is a fact that each Corona Testing kit worth Rs 337/- + GST as observed the price has been declared by the Chattisgarh Government and same lot has imported from the South Korea for Andhra Pradesh also, Whereas surprisingly Andhra Pradesh Government had paid almost double of the price had been offered for Chattisgarh for each Corona Testing kit. We are condemning strongly these kind of untransparent and unethical approach of the Andhra Pradesh Government. When entire world fighting against Corona, well wishers of the Jagan Mohan Reddy are running for Commissions as they are treating fighting against Corona is their financial benefits through the system.”

The government of Andhra Pradesh has denied any scam in the imports of corona virus testing kits. It said that a malicious campaign is being run that AP procured rapid kits at around 1200 Rs. AP got the kits at around 700 Rs. Final prices are being negotiated. Appropriate legal action will be initiated against such false information. But so many are questioning that how negotiations will be held after the kits arrived Andhra Pradesh and soon distributed to the districts for testing the suspects.

Some people raised the questions like is test kits from Korea have high false reports in that nation itself. The government is to answer all these questions. It is suspected that due to middle men the the price of the kits raised. The Chattisgarh Government has been in touch and got the kits for cheaper price. The Government of Andhra Pradesh need to clarify many doubts like the Ceasar’s wife must be above suspicion.

