Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in a presser said that the Centrebhas decided to take stringent actions against people attacking the health workers and police. He said that in the cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, a decision for zero tolerance on attacks on front line workers has been made. Now any kind of violence against the health workers, police and essential workers will be made cognisable, non-bailable offences.

Javadekar added that Health workers who have been putting their health and lives in stake to save other live and the country from this epidemic are unfortunately facing attacks. No incident of violence or harassment, against them will be tolerated.

An ordinance has been passed and will come to act after President Ramnath Kovind’s approval. In this ordinance, jail for 6 months to 7 years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh to 5 lakh will be slapped on the people attacking the front line saviors.

The amended Epidemic Act — a 120-year-old law — will protect doctors, nurses, health workers, attendants and also Aasha workers, Prakash Javadekar said.

A special insurance cover will also be provided the healthcare professionals who been risking their lives.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also called off their protest which was planned for April 23 after Home Minister Amit Shah assured security to doctors, nurses and other medical staff.

IMA secretary, Dr Ravi Malik told the media that the Indian Medical Association has been assured that the government will do everything possible to protect them.

