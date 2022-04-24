Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday stated that distribution of over192.51 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccination

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday stated that over 192.51 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccination have been distributed to States and Union Territories.

However, India has seen a steady increase in new COVID-19 infections, with 2,593 new cases reported in the last 24 hours and a daily positive rate of 0.59 percent.

Previously, the country recorded 2,527 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, with a daily positivity rate of 0.56 percent, and 2,451 new cases on Friday, with a daily positivity rate of 0.55 percent. According to government data, India’s active caseload is now 15,873. They currently account for 0.04 percent of all positive cases in the country.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 4,36,532 tests were performed. The optimism rate for the week is 0.54 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 1,755 recoveries were reported, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,25,19,479. The recovery rate is currently at 98.75%.

The infection has claimed the lives of 44 people in the last 24 hours. The current death toll in the country is 5,22,193. The fatality rate in this scenario is 1.21 percent.

More than 187.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to eligible recipients since the nationwide vaccination campaign began on January 16 last year.