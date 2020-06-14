COVID-19 update: The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 32,0922 with the death toll at 9195. Moreover, India has recorded highest single-day spike of 11,929 cases with 311 deaths in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 32,0922 with the death toll at 9195. India has reported total of 1,49,348 active cases with more than 162378 people cured and discharged from the hospital after suffering from the virus. According to the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has recorded the highest single-day spike of 11,929 fresh COVID-19 cases with 311 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, this is the second consecutive day that the nation has registered more than 11,000 fresh cases. Further, India is now ranked at fourth worst-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic after the US, Brazil, and Russia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reviewed steps to contain the spread of the pandemic in India. In a review meeting, the PM also discussed subjects like the number of testing facilities and beds required to match up with the rising number of coronavirus cases.

According to the state-wise data, Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state, has 1,04,568 cases with 51392 active cases and 49346 cured and 3830 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 42687 cases and Delhi with total 38958 COVID-19 cases. Further, ICMR has reported that over 55 lakh coronavirus tests have been conducted till June 13, and a total of 1.43 samples are taken in 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases globally has crossed 77.6 lakh cases with the death toll above 4.29 lakh. Further, China also reported its highest daily total of fresh Covid cases in 24 hours. China reported 57 new cases of coronavirus, which is the highest since April.

