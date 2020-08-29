India recorded 76,472 new Covid cases & 1,021 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country's tally to cross 34 lakh mark. Total deaths due to the virus have now risen to 62,550.

The COVID-19 case tally stands at 34,63,973 including 7,52,424 active cases and 26,48,999 cured/discharged/migrated.Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 1,81,050 active cases followed by Andhra Pradesh which has 96,191 active cases.

The MoHFW informed that the country has conducted around 4 crore coronavirus tests so far.

“Unprecedented upsurge in COVID-19 testing. India touches a new peak of 4 crore tests,” the MOHFW tweeted.On Friday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the coronavirus recovery rate has crossed 76 per cent while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has dropped to 1.82 per cent.

