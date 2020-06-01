Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 1,90,535 with the toll at 5394. Total of 8,392 new cases with 230 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 1,90,535 with the toll at 5394. All the states have recorded a total of 8,392 fresh cases with 230 deaths in the last 24 hours. India has recorded a total of 93,322 active cases with more than 91,000 people cured after suffering from COVID-19. Maharashtra has again recorded a total of 2,487 new cases taking the total tally to 67,655 with the death toll at 2,286. Delhi has also recorded the highest spike as the capital has recorded 1,295 new infections on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 19844 with the death number at 473.

Further, the government of India has decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown till June 30 in containment zones. All the shopping malls, restaurants, religious places are allowed to open in June in non-containment zones. India was under the world’s longest lockdown to control the spread of COVID but is still listed at seventh position in the worst-hit countries from coronavirus pandemic as per the World Health Organisation.

The total cases of Covid-19 globally have reached 61 lakh people while the toll is at 3.72 lakh worldwide. The United States has alone recorded 17 lakh cases with over 1 lakh deaths and is the most affected country with the highest cases. After the US, Brazil comes at number two with the highest number of cases.

The new phase which is titled as Unlock 1.o aiming at a phased exit from lockdown begins today in non-containment zones. Further, a decision on opening of schools, colleges, and the other educational units will be taken in July. Resumption of cinema halls, gyms, air travel will be taken after examining the situations.

