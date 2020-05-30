COVID-19 update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 1,73,763 with the toll at 4971. India has reported highest spike of 7,964 cases, 265 deaths in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 1,73,763 with the toll at 4971. India has reported a total of 86,422 active cases with more than 82000 people cured after suffering from coronavirus and discharged from the hospital. The states have registered a total of 7,964 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours with 265 deaths as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The most affected state Maharashtra has reported a total of 62,228 COVID-19 cases with 33133 active and 2098 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu with 20246 total cases and 154 deaths. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government is likely to extend the lockdown in the state.

Delhi has also recorded a surge in the number of coronavirus cases with the total tally at 17,386 and toll at 398. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also applauded the efforts of the citizens in the battle against Covid-19. He said that no doubt the nation has displayed patience so far and this might also be a reason in India being more safer than other countries in his open letter to the nation.

India announced the first lockdown in the last week of March and later the lockdown has been extended till May 31. Though the government is now focussing on two aspects, economic revival and contain the coronavirus spread, but due to the increasing graph of cases it will be quite challenging for the government to continue the lockdown after May 31.

On Friday, Thirty-seven countries along with WHO appealed for common ownership of medicines, diagnostic tools and vaccines to deal with coronavirus pandemic. Further, Pakistan has allowed outbound International flights to resume from Saturday.

