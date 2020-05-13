COVID-19 update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India reach 74, 281 with a toll at 2415. 3525 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours with 122 deaths.

COVID-19 update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India reach 74, 281 with a toll at 2415. Total active cases in India are at 47,480 with 24, 385 people recovered and discharged from the hospital as per the latest report by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra, which is the most affected state, has reported a total of 24,427 cases with 921 deaths. Followed by Gujarat with 8,803 cases and 537 deaths and Tamil Nadu with 8718 cases and 61 deaths. Delhi has a total of 7,639 cases with 86 deaths. Further, 3525 new cases were registered with 122 deaths in the last 24 hours as per the latest updates.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is also conducting a household level cross-sectional survey that will estimate the number of COVID-19 cases and infections in India. Reports reveal that the survey will be conducted in 69 districts of 21 states and the Union Territories as well. Reports reveal that the survey will serve as a help in checking community transmission of the virus.

Reports reveal that India has now surpassed Canada and has become the 12th country with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. India is now one below China as per Johns Hopkins University. In his recent address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special economic plan which will play an important role in making India self-reliant.

Also Read: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says self-reliant India will integrate not isolate

Spike of 3525 #COVID19 cases and 122 deaths in the last 24 hours; total positive cases in the country is now at 74281, including 47480 active cases, 24386 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2415 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/o6ylnSv1dk — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan revealed that India has scaled its testing capacity to one lakh samples per day with 347 government laboratories and 137 private labs. So far, total of 1,7 62,840 tests are done and 86,191 samples were collected in last 24 hours.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App