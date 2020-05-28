COVID-19 update: The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 158333 with the toll at 4,531. Total of 6,566 new COVID-19 cases were recorded with 194 deaths on Wednesday.

COVID-19 update: The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has reached 1,58,333 with the toll at 4531. India has reported a total of 86,110 active cases with more than 67000 people recovered after suffering from the virus and discharged from the hospital. According to the latest data shared by the Health Ministry, a total of 6,566 new COVID-19 cases were registered with 194 deaths in the last 24 hours in India. Maharashtra again topped the charts with a total of 2,190 new cases with its total tally at 56,948 cases with 1897 deaths.

After Maharashtra, Delhi has recorded the biggest spike in COVID-19 number with 792 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has alone recorded 36 percent of India’s total coronavirus tally. Further, Mumbai has alone recorded 32,000 cases so far. Further, Tamil Nadu also recorded 827 new coronavirus cases taking its tally to 18,545. Gujarat registered more than 350 fresh cases on Wednesday with 23 deaths. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad alone recorded over 700 deaths.

The domestic flight operations to and from Kolkata will resume on May 28 and the city is now recovering from Cyclone Amphan. Moreover, there are also reports that the Centre might extend the lockdown till June 15 however, nothing has been confirmed. The fourth phase of lockdown will end after May 31.

Spike of 6,566 new #COVID19 cases & 194 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,58,333 including 86110 active cases, 67692 cured/discharged/migrated and 4531 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/dWooiagKwN — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

The total number of COVID-19 cases globally has reached 5.7 million mark, with the deaths increased to 355,000. Currently, the US has reported 1,699,126 confirmed cases and 100,418 deaths. Followed by Brazil, which comes at number two with 411,821 infections. Russia has reported 370,680 cases, the UK has reported 268,619 coronavirus cases and Spain has 236,259 total cases.

