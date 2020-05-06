COVID-19 update: The total number of coronavirus cases has now reached 49,391 with the toll at 1694. A total of 2,958 fresh cases have been reported with 126 deaths in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 49,391 with the toll at 1694. A total of 33,514 active cases has been reported in India with 14,182 cured and discharged from the hospital as per the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 2,958 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours from all the states with 126 deaths. Maharastra remains at number one with 15,525 positive cases and 617 deaths.

Followed by Gujarat with a total of 6,245 cases and 368 cases and Delhi at 5104 cases and 64 deaths. Mumbai alone has recorded 10,000 cases. Moreover, Punjab is also witnessing a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases as its total number of cases reached 1,451. India is currently in its third week of lockdown and the Centre has now changed its focus from controlling the infection to restarting the economy.

According to the global number, a total 3.6 million cases have been reported of COVID-19 across the world with 257,000 deaths. Reports reveal that United Nationa has alone recorded 1.2 million cases with the death toll at 71,000.

Also Read: Telangana CM KCR extends lockdown till May 29, liquor shops to be opened in all zones

Total number of #COVID19 positive cases in India rises to 49,391 including 33,514 active cases, 1694 deaths, 14,182 cured/discharged and 1 migrated: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/LsL0gDYZ2D — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

Moreover, Telangana Chief Minister KCR has extended the lockdown till May 9 in the state. The government has ensured that the liquor shops will remain open. He added that the state has become a role model for the entire nation as they have successfully controlled the number of cases and deaths. Not just this, in order to ensure that not too many people come on reads, the central government hiked the excise duty on petrol and diesel.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App