COVID-19 update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has now reached 70,756 with the toll at 2,293. A total of 3,604 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours with 87 deaths as per the latest figures by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Maharashtra, which remains the most affected state, alone recorded 1,000 new cases for the sixth consecutive day. Total active cases in India has now reached 46,008 with 22,454 cured and discharged from the hospital.

After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 800 fresh cases were recorded from Tamil Nadu taking its total tally to 8,002. The government of Tamil Nadu has ordered for aggressive testing after the spike. Further Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended a video-conference with all the chief ministers discussing the plan after May 17 on Monday.

He has requested the chief ministers to share their strategies by May 15. PM also said that India has two challenges ahead– to keep a check on the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and to increase the public activities following all the social distancing rules. Further, Indian Railways will also restart the passenger train operations with special trains on limited routes from today.

#COVID19: 87 deaths reported in the last 24 hours; total death toll 2293 https://t.co/sK3Eq4eR1P — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

According to the global tally, a total 4.1 million people are infected from coronavirus worldwide with 285,000 deaths. The US has alone recorded 1.3 million cases with at least 80,000 deaths. Further, as per his latest briefing, President Donald Trump said that the federal government will be sending $11 billion to all states to expand the testing facilities.

