COVID-19 update: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 42,000 mark with the toll at 1373. According to the latest data shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 2553 cases has been registered in the last 24 hours with 72 deaths in the last 24 hours. Considering the data, both the number of positive cases and deaths were the highest reported in a single day. A total number of active coronavirus cases reached 29,453 with 11,706 people were recovered from fighting COVID-19.

According to the state-wise tally, Delhi recorded the sharpest hike in new cases as a total of 427 positive cases were reported from the capital on Sunday, taking the total tally to 4,549 cases with 64 deaths. Maharashtra maintained the number one position by recording 678 fresh cases with the death toll over 500 mark. Total cases in Maharashtra has reached 12,974. In Gujarat, a total of 394 cases was recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 5,428. Further, Punjab also witnessed highest number of new cases by recording 330 COVID-19 cases.

Moreover, India has entered third phase of nationwide lockdown today to control the spread of coronavirus. Based on the classification of red, orange and green zones, the government will practice various relaxations depending on the number of cases.

According to the global tally, a total of 247,000 deaths has been reported with a total 3.5 million cases as per reports. The United States has alone recorded 1.1 million cases and 67,000 deaths. To discuss India’s strategy to control the spread of coronavirus, PM Modi will also participate in the video conference of the non-alignment movement (NAM) today.

