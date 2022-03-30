Covid cases in India have risen to 4,30,23,215 after the country reported 1,233 cases with 31 deaths during the last 24 hours. The active case count stands at 14,704.

The data from the Union health ministry showed active cases decreased to 14,704, comprising 0.03 per cent of the total infections. However, the recovery rate is currently at 98.75 per cent and the daily positivity rate is at 0.22 per cent.

After the regular interntional flights resume in India, Supreme Court Chief Justice N. V. Ramana announces that full physical hearings will resume on all five weekdays from Monday onwards, as they did before the Covid epidemic erupted.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) Covid19 Working Group will soon review the data on SII’s Covid 19 vaccine ‘Covovax’ for children and adults so far.

According to Co-WIN dashboard, more than 183.73 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country.