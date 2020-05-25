In Uttar Pradesh, 3,581 people have been discharged and 165 deaths have been reported so far.

As many as 273 more people tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary.

“With 273 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of active cases have spiked to 2,606 in Uttar Pradesh,” said Prasad in a daily briefing.

He also said that 3,581 people have been discharged and 165 deaths have been reported so far.

While on the other side, Uttarakhand reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours, which took the state’s total count of corona patients to 332.

According to the State’s COVID-19 Control Room, among the new cases reported, Udham Singh Nagar has reported the maximum number of four cases, followed by Pauri Garhwal and Haridwar with three cases each.

Chamoli has reported two cases, while Dehradun, Pithoragarh, and Tehri Garhwal have reported one corona case each.

At present, there are 267 active cases of coronavirus in the State, while the results are awaited in 3,522 tests.

As many as 58 people have recovered from the infection while four people have succumbed to the infection.

The total number of people quarantined in the State is 17,450.

According to the health bulletin, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the State in the last seven days is 3.98 days.

With 6,977 new cases, India has now 1,38,845 confirmed cases of COVID-19. So far 57,721 persons have recovered or migrated, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

There are 77,103 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 4,021 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date.

