The deadly virus has already infected more than 14 million globally. To develop a vaccine against coronavirus and to find a preventive to check the spread of it, seven Indian pharma companies join global efforts.

More than six lakh people have died globally due to this virus.

To develop a vaccine, Companies like Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute, Zydus Cadila, Panacea Biotec, Indian Immunologicals, Mynvax, and Biological E are working round the clock.

To produce any vaccine, it takes years of testing and additional time for production. But because of the pandemic, scientists are hoping to develop a coronavirus vaccine within months.

Bharat Biotech’s vaccine candidate Covaxin has been approved for the first and second phase clinical trials.

Covaxin has been prepared and produced in Bharat biotech’s facility in Hyderabad.

Last week, at the Institute of Postgraduate Medical Sciences, Rohtak, Covaxin’s human clinical trials started. They have got approval for the first and second phase trials of Covid-19 Vaccine. The company has developed this vaccine in collaboration with ICMR and the National Institute of Virology NIV.

Adar Poonawala, CEO of Serum Institute of India, said that at present, they are working on the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine which is undergoing phase 3 clinical trials. We will also start human trials in India in August 2020, Poonawala added.

They are hoping to develop a Covid-19 vaccine by the year-end, said Serum Institute of India.

In seven months, Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Zykov-D’s clinical trials will be completed, said Zydus Cadila, another pharma sector company.

