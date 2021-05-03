India’s healthcare infrastructure is facing an unprecedented crisis. The exponential rise in cases led to a chronic shortage of beds in some of the major cities of the country.

India’s healthcare infrastructure is facing an unprecedented crisis. A crisis that has laid bare the inadequacies of India’s health sector. The exponential rise in cases led to a chronic shortage of beds in some of the major cities of the country. These metropolises with all the glitter and charm of developed cities now stand helpless. The cries of help are echoing on social media with volunteers stepping up for help. The situation in big cities looks grimmer with the health infrastructure crumbling under insurmountable pressure of unavailability of beds and indispensable medicines. NewsX has analyzed how some of the major cities of the country are struggling to accommodate critical patients in hospitals due to the acute shortage of beds.

Bengaluru

The spate of the second wave has rendered Bengaluru helpless. To find a bed with oxygen supply in Bengaluru is an impossible task now. SOS calls are pouring from all over the city but hospitals are not equipped with enough beds to admit new patients. Various dashboards have been set up by different organizations for patients in dire need of hospital beds. PHANA ( The Private Hospital and Nursing Association) is going to launch a portal named ‘ Search my Bed’ on 3rd May. This comes at a time when 24 patients died at Chamarajanagar district hospital due to lack of Oxygen shortage.

Karnataka | 24 patients, including COVID-19 patients, died at Chamarajanagar District Hospital due to oxygen shortage & others reasons in last 24 hours. We are waiting for the death audit report: District Incharge Minister Suresh Kumar (Visuals from outside the hospital) pic.twitter.com/8wEOkEEBvm — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

Kolkata

The city of Kolkata so far has fared better than other cities in providing beds to the patient. The recent surge in the cases has led the government to announce a partial lockdown. The state government of West Bengal has come up with an exclusive portal that will show the status of bed availability in both private and government hospitals in real-time.

SBI has allocated Rs 71 crores to undertake various support initiatives to help India combat second wave of COVID-19. Bank has dedicated Rs 30 crores to setup 1000-bedded makeshift hospitals, 250 bed ICU facilities & 1000-bedded isolation facilities in some worst-hit states: SBI pic.twitter.com/vcawp1Y6Jk — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

Chennai

Health Secretary, J Radhakrishnan has assured that the city has adequate numbers of beds. The state has aimed to add 7000 more beds by 7th May to tackle the surge in cases. As of Sunday, Chennai has 31,913 cases. The city reported 16 deaths on Sunday.

