The number of active cases in India has fallen further to 12,054, and the active COVID caseload now accounts for 0.03 percent of the country's total positive cases. According to the ministry, there has also been a consistent drop in weekly and daily positive rates.

The country’s COVID infection rate continues to fall, with India recording 795 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in India has fallen further to 12,054, and the active COVID caseload now accounts for 0.03 percent of the country’s total positive cases. According to the ministry, there has also been a consistent drop in weekly and daily positive rates.

According to a ministry news release, “the country’s weekly positivity rate presently stands at 0.22 percent, and the daily positivity rate is likewise estimated to be 0.17 percent.”

The Ministry also stated that 58 deaths were reported in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total COVID death toll to 5,21,416.

With 1,208 recoveries from the virus with a recovery rate of 98.76%, the total number of recovered COVID patients since the start of the pandemic is 4,24,96,369.

As of 7 a.m. today, India’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage had surpassed 184.87 crore (1,84,87, 33,081). According to the Ministry, this was accomplished through 2,22,15,213 sessions.

COVID-19 immunisation for children aged 12 to 14 years old began on March 16, 2022. So far, the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination has been provided to around 1.92 crore (1.92,18,099) adolescents, according to the statement.

In the previous 24 hours, 4,663,332 COVID-19 tests were administered around the country. Over 79.15 crore (79,15,46,038) COVID cumulative tests have been done in India so far.