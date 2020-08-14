As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 64,553 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours.

As many as 64,553 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country’s coronavirus count has risen to 2461191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 1751556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths.

COVID-19 testing continues to grow and 8,48,728 samples were tested on August 13 which is the highest in a single day so far. Over 2.76 crore samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said that the week-wise average daily tests conducted saw a sharp increase from around 2.3 lakh in the first week of July 2020 to more than 6.3 lakh in the current week. With an increasing number of recoveries, while the recovery rate has crossed 70 per cent, the case mortality among COVID-19 patients has further regressed to 1.96 per cent and steadily declining, the ministry had said.

The number of COVID-19 cases globally has increased by more than 276,000 in the past 24 hours, while over 6,900 people have died in the same period of time due to the infection, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) data.

The WHO said that the total number of new cases in the world amounted to 276,398, while the daily increment in fatalities was 6,933. Overall, the COVID-19 tally worldwide is at 20,439,814, while the global death toll is 744,385. WHO declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

